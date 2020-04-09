BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

A.J. Black

Boston College could be in good shape to land a recruit, as Rider forward Frederick Scott will be announcing tonight on All Facts Media

Scott entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and last week writer Jon Rothstein listed Boston College as a school in his final grouping. If the Eagles can land Scott the 6'8 230 pound forward would most likely be brought in to fill the role of Jairus Hamilton, who transferred to Maryland last week. 

In 2019-20 Scott averaged 12.8 points per game for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. With his performance on the court, he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. He is a reasonably accurate shooter as well, shooting 46% from the floor. 

Scott, originally from Munster, Indiana is considered a graduate transfer and would be immediately eligible for the Eagles. 

If BC can land Scott, they still have a couple of scholarships they can use. Most likely they would go after a big, as they have been linked to both Evan Cole from Georgia Tech and Matt Haarms from Purdue. The Eagles have already added one transfer this season with Rich Kelly, a guard from Quinnipiac committing two weeks ago. 

BC Bulletin will be monitoring the announcement tonight at 6pm (ET), and make sure to stop by after for live reactions. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College In Contact With Much Sought After Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms

The 7'3 Purdue big is going to be a hot commodity this offseason

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Updates on various Boston College targets, recruits naming their top lists and more!

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Boston College needs help up the middle, and might have found a target in Ohio

A.J. Black

The Return of College Football is Vital For Other College Sports

If football does not return, the ramifications could be devastating

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 4, 2020

A look at news in Boston College football recruiting

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Florida DB Da'Quan Gonzales Calls BC Coaching Staff "Amazing" After Recent Offer

A recruit whose recruitment has blown up talked to BC Bulletin about his journey

A.J. Black

Over/Under Set for Boston College Football's 2020 Win Total

The oddsmakers don't have a lot of faith in Boston College this season

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: 10-1 Beatdown of Northeastern Is Our Moment of the Year

A win that cemented the Eagles as national championship contenders

jbiagioni16

Luke Kuechly Named To The NFL's All Decade Team

Boston College linebacker was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year and multiple Pro Bowler

A.J. Black

Boston College In Contact With Lehigh Forward James Karnik & Iowa Forward Cordell Pemsl

There are two more targets that Boston College could be targeting in the transfer por

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker