Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

Boston College could be in good shape to land a recruit, as Rider forward Frederick Scott will be announcing tonight on All Facts Media

Scott entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and last week writer Jon Rothstein listed Boston College as a school in his final grouping. If the Eagles can land Scott the 6'8 230 pound forward would most likely be brought in to fill the role of Jairus Hamilton, who transferred to Maryland last week.

In 2019-20 Scott averaged 12.8 points per game for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. With his performance on the court, he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. He is a reasonably accurate shooter as well, shooting 46% from the floor.

Scott, originally from Munster, Indiana is considered a graduate transfer and would be immediately eligible for the Eagles.

If BC can land Scott, they still have a couple of scholarships they can use. Most likely they would go after a big, as they have been linked to both Evan Cole from Georgia Tech and Matt Haarms from Purdue. The Eagles have already added one transfer this season with Rich Kelly, a guard from Quinnipiac committing two weeks ago.

BC Bulletin will be monitoring the announcement tonight at 6pm (ET), and make sure to stop by after for live reactions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI