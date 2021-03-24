NFL Expert Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Hunter Long's Strengths Ahead of Draft

On Tuesday, BC Bulletin was joined by former NFL and college football head coach Jim Mora Jr. With the 2021 NFL Draft just over a month away, Mora Jr. gave an insider's perspective on one of Boston College's top recruits, tight end Hunter Long. You can watch the entire interview in the video above.

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mora Jr. specifically spoke about some of the strengths that could make the tight end attractive for NFL teams. "Not many people know about him, because he was in a system for multiple tight ends, and really didn't become the main guy until his senior year." In terms of the tight end position, Mora has Long as his number two, albeit sizably below Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. This is a bit of a change from other draft analysts who have had Long at number three or number four on their tight end lists.

"He has tremendous size...he also has length", said Mora, and that is something that NFL teams are going to desire in the draft. With a wingspan of over 80 inches, and a large catch radius he has all the physical attributes that NFL teams are looking for.

Mora talks about the style of tight end that Long would bring to the NFL. Being a pass catching tight end and one that could be lined up all over the field, he would be extremely attractive to NFL teams that are using tight ends as an extra receiver.

Be sure to watch the entire video to see Mora's comments, along with a few concerns he has about Long ahead of the draft. We will have more of Mora's comments later this week.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics