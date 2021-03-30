Jim Mora Jr. On Hunter Long: Best Offensive Scheme Fit

After Friday's Pro Day at Boston College, tight end Hunter Long talked about his time playing under Steve Addazio and Jeff Hafley. Specifically he explained that playing under a run heavy and pass heavy system made him well rounded and attractive target for NFL teams in this year's draft. "I think it definitely helped, I got the best of both worlds...to improve both aspects of my game (the run and pass)," Long told reporters after his workout.

But what type of offense would be the best fit for a young tight end like Long? BC Bulletin spoke with former head coach Jim Mora Jr. and asked him about the best match for Long. In the video above you can see his complete answer. "I think initially if he could go to a team, that has a strong tight end that could work in the blocking area, and they could move around Hunter as a guy they move around a bit." This lines up with Mora's analysis that one of the areas of concern in Long's game is his physicality, and some questions on how he will run block at the NFL level.

Mora goes on to mention that the Jacksonville Jaguars would also be a team that could use a tight end like Long and compliment his strengths. They are a team that could use a two tight end system in 2021.

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

Please watch the above video for Mora's full analysis of Hunter Long's strengths and what kind of offense he would fit best in.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro