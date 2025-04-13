Boston College Lands Men's Basketball Transfer Forward
Boston College has its first frontcourt transfer portal addition to the 2025-26 roster in the form of Boden Kapke, a former Butler Bulldog.
Kapke will look offer head coach Earl Grant and company a post presence with some experience after finishing his sophomore season for Butler in which he averaged 4.1 points per game and almost 3.0 rebounds in a limited role this past year.
Kapke only averaged 13.4 minutes per contest in 2024-25, but the measurables are there, and he's got one thing no one can coach - height. At 6-foot-11, Kapke is now presumed to step into a larger role with BC than he had on his former squad, seeing as the Eagles lost both Chad Vennin (eligibility) and Elijah Strong (transfer portal) this offseason.
Additionally, Kapke shot nearly 30 percent from three point land this past year on 18-66 shooting. If he can improve that mark even slightly, Kapke will be able to open up the floor spacing for a Boston College guard rotation that runs through Donald Hand Jr.'s ability to create shots for himself off the bounce.
Kapke made the announcement via a joint Instagram post from his agency, FreeGame Management.
Kapke is the second announced incoming transfer for Grant and BC during this cycle. He joins Aidan Shaw of Missouri, who played deep into this year's NCAA Tournament. Shaw averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers this past season.
Grant and company will have to ensure that these former role players can make meaningful contributions to the team's efforts in 2025, but with some roster holes starting to be filled, the next Boston College Men's Hoops roster is taking shape.