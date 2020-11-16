Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Makai Ashton Langford

Boston College basketball closing in on their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova on November 25. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. To kick this off we look at Makai Ashton Langford.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2020-21 season is transfer guard Makai Ashton Langford. Originally a four star recruit, the older Langford brother ended up at Providence but never found his footing with the Friars. He averaged 3.7 points per game and 2.3 assists per game during his final season in Ed Cooley's program.

He decided to transfer in the summer of 2019, and because of transfer rules sat out last year. But this upcoming season could be a big one for Langford. Wynston Tabbs is coming back from injury, and if he takes some time to ease in it could be Langford who gains the lion share of early minutes. If he can gain back some of his confidence, and play like the highly regarded recruit he was, Langford could be a key player for the Eagles this season.

Stellar

Because Tabbs takes some time to get into the swing of gameplay, Langford jumps into the starting lineup and flourishes. He is a facilitator at guard, and finds his shot and regains his swagger. His play is crucial for the Eagles, as they need a guard to step up in Tabbs's absence.

Standard

Langford becomes more of a role player for the Eagles, the sixth man off the bench. He cycles in at guard, giving the Eagles valuable veteran minutes and becomes a solid piece of the lineup. Efficient and reliable, Langford finds his role with the team.

Subpar

With Tabbs fully healed, and Rich Kelly in from Quinnipac, Langford struggles to find minutes with the team. Plays a reduced role for the Eagles.

