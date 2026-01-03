Boston College Men's Basketball Drops ACC Opener to Georgia Tech

The Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team dropped its ACC opener 65-53 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles got out to a slim 6-4 lead over the Yellow Jackets within the first four minutes of the game. Forward Jayden Hastings led the stretch with four of BC’s six points.

Boston College’s lead got up to as many as five points 11-6 with 14:14 left in the first after scoring five unanswered points, however Georgia Tech responded with five unanswered points of its own to knot things up at 11 with 12:07 to go in the first.

After that, it was all Georgia Tech in the half.

The Yellow Jackets offense heated up and made seven of their next nine shot attempts to extend their lead 25-17 with 4:55 to go in the first. In the same time frame, the Eagles missed eight of their 10 shot attempts.

Down the stretch, both teams struggled to shoot to end the first half. Boston College made just three of its last nine attempts, however due to Georgia Tech missing its final five attempts, the Eagles ended the half on a 7-0 run and went into the break down 27-24.

In the half, Boston College shot 26.5% from the floor and 6.7% from three-point range compared to Georgia Tech’s 38.5% from the floor and 12.5% from behind the arc.

Coming out of halftime, Georgia Tech extended its lead to five points 32-27 with 16:53 in regulation after outscoring Boston College 5-3 to open the half.

The Eagles quickly tied things up at 32 with back-to-back shots from Eagles forward Boden Kapke, but a layup by the Yellow Jackets put them back in front.

Georgia Tech maintained its slim lead until BC guard Donald Hand Jr. drilled a three-pointer to put the Eagles up 41-40 with 10:53 left in the contest.

The three-pointer was part of a 7-0 run for Boston College and a hot stretch. During the stretch, the Eagles made five of their nine shot attempts to go in front by as many as four points 46-42 with 9:14 to go.

However, Georgia Tech battled back and went on an 11-2 run to retake the lead 53-48 with 4:06 to go and never looked back.

In the final four minutes, the Yellow Jackets went on a 12-4 run to cement the victory.

In total, Boston College shot 27.3% from the floor and 13.8% from three-point range in the game and Georgia Tech shot 39.6% from the floor and 23.1% from behind the arc.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to take on the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

