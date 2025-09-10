BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Releases ACC Schedule For Upcoming Season

The Eagles have shared their conference schedule which finalized the full 2025-26 slate.

Kim Rankin

Feb 8, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) takes a jump shot as Syracuse Orange forward Petar Majstorovic (6) defends in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Boston College men’s basketball team has released its ACC schedule for the 2025-26 season. 

The Eagles open conference play on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Georgia Tech and then return home for a contest against NC State on either Jan. 6 or 7. 

After the ACC home opener, Boston College travels for a two-game road trip at Louisville on Jan. 10 and at Clemson on either Jan. 13 or 14. 

Other home games include Syracuse on Jan. 17, Pitt on either Jan. 20 or 21, Virginia on Jan. 31, Miami on Feb. 7, Stanford on either Feb. 10 or 11, Cal on Feb. 14, Wake Forest on either Feb. 24 or 25, and Notre Dame wraps up the regular season on March 7. 

The rest of the Eagles’ away games are Notre Dame on Jan. 24, Duke on either Feb. 3 or 4, Florida State on either Feb. 17 or 18, SMU on Feb. 21, Miami on Feb. 28, and Virginia Tech on either March 3 or 4. 

The ACC schedule is the second and final part of Boston College’s 2025-26 campaign. 

The program shared its non-conference slate in July.

The Eagles open their season at FAU on Monday, Nov. 3, then return home for two games at Conte Forum against The Citadel on Nov. 6 and Central Connecticut State on Nov. 11 before heading to Temple on Nov. 15. 

The rest of the non-conference slate includes Hampton on Nov. 18, Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 and 23, Harvard on Nov. 26, LSU on Dec. 3, New Haven on Dec. 6, the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against UMass on Dec. 10 in Springfield, Mass., FDU on Dec. 22, and Le Moyne on Dec. 28. 

Below is the full schedule for the season. 

Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Schedule: 

Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition) 

Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel

Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State

Nov. 15: at Temple

Nov. 18: vs. Hampton 

Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 26: vs. Harvard 

Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. New Haven

Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic) 

Dec. 22: vs. FDU

Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne

Jan. 3: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 6/7: vs. NC State

Jan. 10: at Louisville

Jan. 13/14: at Clemson

Jan. 17: vs. Syracuse

Jan. 20/21: vs. Pitt

Jan. 24: at Notre Dame

Jan. 31: vs. Virginia

Feb. 3/4: at Duke

Feb. 7: vs. Miami

Feb. 10/11: vs. Stanford

Feb. 14: vs. Cal

Feb. 17/18: at Florida State

Feb. 21: at SMU

Feb. 24/25: vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 28: at Miami

March 3/4: at Virginia Tech

March 7: vs. Notre Dame

