Boston College Men's Basketball Releases ACC Schedule For Upcoming Season
The Boston College men’s basketball team has released its ACC schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Eagles open conference play on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Georgia Tech and then return home for a contest against NC State on either Jan. 6 or 7.
After the ACC home opener, Boston College travels for a two-game road trip at Louisville on Jan. 10 and at Clemson on either Jan. 13 or 14.
Other home games include Syracuse on Jan. 17, Pitt on either Jan. 20 or 21, Virginia on Jan. 31, Miami on Feb. 7, Stanford on either Feb. 10 or 11, Cal on Feb. 14, Wake Forest on either Feb. 24 or 25, and Notre Dame wraps up the regular season on March 7.
The rest of the Eagles’ away games are Notre Dame on Jan. 24, Duke on either Feb. 3 or 4, Florida State on either Feb. 17 or 18, SMU on Feb. 21, Miami on Feb. 28, and Virginia Tech on either March 3 or 4.
The ACC schedule is the second and final part of Boston College’s 2025-26 campaign.
The program shared its non-conference slate in July.
The Eagles open their season at FAU on Monday, Nov. 3, then return home for two games at Conte Forum against The Citadel on Nov. 6 and Central Connecticut State on Nov. 11 before heading to Temple on Nov. 15.
The rest of the non-conference slate includes Hampton on Nov. 18, Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 and 23, Harvard on Nov. 26, LSU on Dec. 3, New Haven on Dec. 6, the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against UMass on Dec. 10 in Springfield, Mass., FDU on Dec. 22, and Le Moyne on Dec. 28.
Below is the full schedule for the season.
Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Schedule:
Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition)
Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State
Nov. 15: at Temple
Nov. 18: vs. Hampton
Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 26: vs. Harvard
Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. New Haven
Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 22: vs. FDU
Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne
Jan. 3: at Georgia Tech
Jan. 6/7: vs. NC State
Jan. 10: at Louisville
Jan. 13/14: at Clemson
Jan. 17: vs. Syracuse
Jan. 20/21: vs. Pitt
Jan. 24: at Notre Dame
Jan. 31: vs. Virginia
Feb. 3/4: at Duke
Feb. 7: vs. Miami
Feb. 10/11: vs. Stanford
Feb. 14: vs. Cal
Feb. 17/18: at Florida State
Feb. 21: at SMU
Feb. 24/25: vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 28: at Miami
March 3/4: at Virginia Tech
March 7: vs. Notre Dame