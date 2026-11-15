Boston College Men's Basketball Earns Home Win Over New Hampshire

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-0) men’s basketball team earned a 67-55 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire got off to a hot start and earned a 13-2 advantage over Boston College with 15:50 to go in the opening half. To start the game, the Wildcats shot 71.4 percent from the field which included making three of their first four three-pointers.

Boston College shot 12.5 percent as it made just one basket in the first four minutes which was a layup by guard Ernest Shelton.

In between the first and second media timeouts, the Eagles cut into their deficit and got within three points 15-12 with 11:45 remaining in the first after going on a 10-2 run.

Boston College gained its first lead of the day 17-16 after a layup and an and-1 from guard Zak Smrekar with 8:12 left in the first.

The Wildcats were able to tie the game at 23 with 3:19 left in the half after a layup from guard Drew McKenna, but the Eagles went on an 8-5 run in the final minutes of the first to head into halftime up 31-28.

Smrekar gave Boston College its largest lead of the afternoon 43-35 after a steal and layup which resulted in New Hampshire calling a timeout with 14:53 remaining in the game.

Shelton 🤝 Smrekar ➡️ five-point swing ✅ pic.twitter.com/B8JqJsl6Iv — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 15, 2026

The Eagles’ advantage got into double digits 45-35 with a jumper by guard Jacob Furphy with 14:13 left. Furphy made his season debut after spraining his MCL in Boston College’s exhibition against MIT on Oct. 25.

The Wildcats got within seven points 47-40 with a layup by forward Ryan Zan with 12:38 remaining, but the Eagles scored four unanswered points to put their lead back into double digits 51-40.

New Hampshire’s seven-point deficit was the closest the Wildcats could get for the remainder of the game.

In the final 4:26 of the game, Boston College went on a 7-3 run to seal the 67-55 victory.

McKenna led all scorers with 18 points while Shelton led the Eagles with 17.

Next up, Boston College travels to Cambridge, Mass., to take on the Harvard Crimson (2-3) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

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