Boston College Men's Basketball Earns Home Win Over New Hampshire
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-0) men’s basketball team earned a 67-55 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon.
New Hampshire got off to a hot start and earned a 13-2 advantage over Boston College with 15:50 to go in the opening half. To start the game, the Wildcats shot 71.4 percent from the field which included making three of their first four three-pointers.
Boston College shot 12.5 percent as it made just one basket in the first four minutes which was a layup by guard Ernest Shelton.
In between the first and second media timeouts, the Eagles cut into their deficit and got within three points 15-12 with 11:45 remaining in the first after going on a 10-2 run.
Boston College gained its first lead of the day 17-16 after a layup and an and-1 from guard Zak Smrekar with 8:12 left in the first.
The Wildcats were able to tie the game at 23 with 3:19 left in the half after a layup from guard Drew McKenna, but the Eagles went on an 8-5 run in the final minutes of the first to head into halftime up 31-28.
Smrekar gave Boston College its largest lead of the afternoon 43-35 after a steal and layup which resulted in New Hampshire calling a timeout with 14:53 remaining in the game.
The Eagles’ advantage got into double digits 45-35 with a jumper by guard Jacob Furphy with 14:13 left. Furphy made his season debut after spraining his MCL in Boston College’s exhibition against MIT on Oct. 25.
The Wildcats got within seven points 47-40 with a layup by forward Ryan Zan with 12:38 remaining, but the Eagles scored four unanswered points to put their lead back into double digits 51-40.
New Hampshire’s seven-point deficit was the closest the Wildcats could get for the remainder of the game.
In the final 4:26 of the game, Boston College went on a 7-3 run to seal the 67-55 victory.
McKenna led all scorers with 18 points while Shelton led the Eagles with 17.
Next up, Boston College travels to Cambridge, Mass., to take on the Harvard Crimson (2-3) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1