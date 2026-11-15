Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire Game Central: Lineups, How to Watch, Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (3-0) men’s basketball team looks to remain undefeated this season as it hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1) at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon.

During the 2026-27 campaign, the Eagles have earned wins over Wagner 76-50, UMass 71-55, and Maryland Eastern Shore 82-54.

As for the Wildcats, New Hampshire’s wins this season have come against Brown 59-55, Rider 66-55, and Thomas College 114-55. The team’s lone loss was against Sacred Heart 81-76 in overtime.

The contest marks the 34th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 26-7, however lost the last matchup 74-71 in overtime in 2022.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Boston College men's basketball guard Money Williams will be out against New Hampshire after suffering an injury in the second half of Tuesday's game against Maryland Eastern Shore, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire

This section will be updated when lineups are released.

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube,Instagram, andTiktok for the latest Boston College news.