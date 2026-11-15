Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire Game Central: Lineups, How to Watch, Live Updates
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (3-0) men’s basketball team looks to remain undefeated this season as it hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1) at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon.
During the 2026-27 campaign, the Eagles have earned wins over Wagner 76-50, UMass 71-55, and Maryland Eastern Shore 82-54.
As for the Wildcats, New Hampshire’s wins this season have come against Brown 59-55, Rider 66-55, and Thomas College 114-55. The team’s lone loss was against Sacred Heart 81-76 in overtime.
The contest marks the 34th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 26-7, however lost the last matchup 74-71 in overtime in 2022.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Boston College men's basketball guard Money Williams will be out against New Hampshire after suffering an injury in the second half of Tuesday's game against Maryland Eastern Shore, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire
This section will be updated when lineups are released.
How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. New Hampshire
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1