How Rueben Chinyelu Decision Impacts Florida’s Claim to Be Nation’s Top Team in 2026–27

Florida men’s basketball will be loaded when it takes the floor to begin the 2026–27 season, and the roster got even stronger on Thursday with the announcement of a key retention from last year’s squad.

Gators star big man Rueben Chinyelu will return to school for his senior season. The 6'11" Chinyelu was one of the top big men in the country last season, scoring 10.9 points per game while averaging 11.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per content en route to being named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC.

the wait is over 🗣️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ooRLlaCU3T — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 21, 2026

Chinyelu tested NBA draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility, and after working through the draft process, has elected to return to school where he will fill out the frontcourt and make the Gators one of the teams to beat not only in the SEC, but in the entire country next season.

With Chinyelu in tow, Todd Golden and his staff will look to return to the Final Four and cut down the nets next April for the second time in three seasons.

How Chinyelu’s return impacts Florida’s roster heading into next season

With Chinyelu returning, Florida will have four of its five starters returning next season. Star forward Thomas Haugh already announced that he would be back, and Alex Condon, Boogie Fland and now Chinyelu will all be joining him in the fold. The Gators need to replace veteran guard Xaivian Lee, who has exhausted his eligibility.

Denzel Aberdeen, the former Gator who transferred to Kentucky last season, is seeking a fifth season of eligibility and is attempting to return to Gainesville. If he is cleared, he would be a natural fit to slide into the starting backcourt equation next season. If not, expect Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown to figure prominently into the backcourt discussion alongside Fland. CJ Ingram could see more minutes in the rotation as well heading into his sophomore year after playing in just 21 games as a freshman last season.

Not only has Golden and his staff retained its rotation outside of Lee, but they have also added three international prospects that they’re excited about. Seven-footer Jonas Lay and 6'9" prospects Artūras Butajevas and Domen Petrovic will all be part of the program’s incoming freshman class next season.

With the return of Chinyelu, expect Florida to be a strong candidate to open the season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

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