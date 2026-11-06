Money Williams’ 35 Points Lead Boston College Men’s Basketball Past UMass
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BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-0) men’s basketball team picked up a 71-55 win over the UMass Minutemen (1-1) in the Hall of Fame Series at TD Garden on Friday evening.
UMass’ offense was hot from the get-go and jumped out to a 14-6 lead over Boston College with 14:14 to go in the first half. During the stretch, the Minutemen made six of their nine shot attempts which included going 2-of-3 from behind the arc.
In the same time frame, Boston College had a few open looks, but could not get much to drop. The Eagles went 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range in the opening minutes of the contest.
After the first media timeout, the Eagles went on a 6-1 run and cut into their deficit 15-12 with 11:36 remaining in the first. Boston College forward Brandon Benjamin led the charge with four of the team’s six points during the run.
Boston College gained the lead 28-26 with a layup from guard Money Williams with 4:25 to go in the first. The basket was a part of a 7-0 run that the Eagles went on which included a pair of free throws from Williams and a three-pointer by guard Zak Smrekar.
The Eagles maintained their lead down the stretch of the first 20 minutes of action and went into halftime with the 37-35 advantage.
Boston College opened the second half on an 8-2 run and added to its lead 45-37 with 15:55 left in the game.
The Eagles earned their largest lead of the day 55-43 with 8:56 remaining in regulation after two made free throws by Williams.
UMass went on an 8-0 run to get within four points 55-51 with 5:35 left, but a three-pointer by Williams and four team free throws upped Boston College’s lead 62-51 with 4:17 left.
The Eagles held onto their lead for the remainder of the game to win 71-55.
Williams finished his day with 35 points.
In total, Boston College shot 37.3 percent (22-of-59) from the field and 11.1 percent (3-of-27) from three-point range. It also made 24 of its 26 free throw attempts.
Next up, Boston College hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1