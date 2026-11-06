Money Williams’ 35 Points Lead Boston College Men’s Basketball Past UMass

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-0) men’s basketball team picked up a 71-55 win over the UMass Minutemen (1-1) in the Hall of Fame Series at TD Garden on Friday evening.

UMass’ offense was hot from the get-go and jumped out to a 14-6 lead over Boston College with 14:14 to go in the first half. During the stretch, the Minutemen made six of their nine shot attempts which included going 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

In the same time frame, Boston College had a few open looks, but could not get much to drop. The Eagles went 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range in the opening minutes of the contest.

After the first media timeout, the Eagles went on a 6-1 run and cut into their deficit 15-12 with 11:36 remaining in the first. Boston College forward Brandon Benjamin led the charge with four of the team’s six points during the run.

Boston College gained the lead 28-26 with a layup from guard Money Williams with 4:25 to go in the first. The basket was a part of a 7-0 run that the Eagles went on which included a pair of free throws from Williams and a three-pointer by guard Zak Smrekar.

The Eagles maintained their lead down the stretch of the first 20 minutes of action and went into halftime with the 37-35 advantage.

Boston College opened the second half on an 8-2 run and added to its lead 45-37 with 15:55 left in the game.

The Eagles earned their largest lead of the day 55-43 with 8:56 remaining in regulation after two made free throws by Williams.

KNOCK DOWN



Money leads the way with 28 points pic.twitter.com/RrO7syjz65 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 6, 2026

UMass went on an 8-0 run to get within four points 55-51 with 5:35 left, but a three-pointer by Williams and four team free throws upped Boston College’s lead 62-51 with 4:17 left.

The Eagles held onto their lead for the remainder of the game to win 71-55.

Williams finished his day with 35 points.

In total, Boston College shot 37.3 percent (22-of-59) from the field and 11.1 percent (3-of-27) from three-point range. It also made 24 of its 26 free throw attempts.

Next up, Boston College hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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