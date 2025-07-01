BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball, Florida Atlantic Announce Home and Home Series

The Eagles and Owls will start a series this upcoming series and cap things off in 2026-27.

Kim Rankin

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) passes the ball past Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Boston College men’s basketball has added another opponent to its schedule for the 2025-26 season. 

The Eagles will open their season against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 3, the FAU program announced on Tuesday.

The contest will take place at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla., and will be a part of a home-and-home series between the two programs. 

The Owls will come to Chestnut Hill for the 2026-27 season. 

"Having a home-and-home series with Boston College is an extraordinary opportunity for our program and the University," said FAU head coach John Jakus. "We are very excited to start off the 2025-26 campaign at home in the Elly against an ACC opponent. We believe our fans will love our new group!"

The game is one of multiple that Boston College has scheduled for this upcoming season. 

The Eagles are slated to participate in the Charleston Classic alongside Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State on Nov. 21 & 23. They will also play UMass at MassMutual Center in Springfield on Dec. 10, and host LSU on Dec. 3 for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge. 

Specific dates and times have yet to be released for a majority of Boston College’s schedule, however the team has announced its conference opponents as well. 

It will play a pair of games against Notre Dame and Miami as well as host Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest and travel to Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia Tech. 

The full schedule will be announced at a later date. 

