Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball to Host LSU in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
Boston College men’s basketball has learned its opponent for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge.
According to a report from college basketball insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein, the Eagles will host the LSU Tigers in this year’s matchup. The date and time is still to be determined.
This will be the third-annual ACC/SEC Challenge. Boston College is 1-1 in the event as the team beat Vanderbilt in the inaugural challenge during its 2023-24 campaign 80-62 on the road and lost to South Carolina at home last season 73-51.
As for the other teams playing, Duke is hosting Florida, UNC is traveling to Kentucky, Virginia is playing at Texas, NC State has a road game versus Auburn, Clemson is headed to Alabama, Louisville will be at Arkansas, Wake Forest is hosting Oklahoma, SMU will be on the road against Vanderbilt, Pitt will take on Texas A&M at home, Georgia Tech will host Mississippi State, Miami will head to Ole Miss, Virginia Tech travels to South Carolina, Syracuse will host Tennessee, Notre Dame will host Missouri, and Florida State will play at home against Georgia.
The contest is one of multiple that have been announced for Boston College’s 2025-26 schedule.
The team will play UMass on Dec. 10 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., in the 2025 MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The team will also compete in one of the fields for the Charleston Classic alongside Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State on Nov. 21 & 23 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
As for conference games, the Eagles have announced their opponents but not the dates. They will play two games against Notre Dame and Miami as well as host Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest and travel to Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
The full schedule will be announced at a later date.