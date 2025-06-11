Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball to Host LSU in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, per sources.



UF @ Duke

UNC @ UK

UVA @ Texas

NC St @ Auburn

Clemson @ Bama

LVille @ Ark

OU @ Wake

SMU @ Vandy

A&M @ Pitt

Miss St @ GT

Miami @ Ole Miss

LSU @ BC

VT@SC

Tenn @ Cuse

Mizzou @ ND

UGA @ FSUhttps://t.co/SYoZLlz1Fd