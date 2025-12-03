Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game Against LSU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-4) men’s basketball team is getting ready to take on the LSU Tigers (7-0) for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge at Conte Forum.

Boston College is hoping to get back over .500 for the second time this season.

The Eagles are coming off a 73-60 home win over Harvard last Wednesday. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak.

During the skid, BC lost to Davidson 59-49 and Tulane 93-90 in overtime, both games a part of the Charleston Classic.

Boston College has also earned wins over The Citadel 76-47 and Temple 76-71 this season as well as lost contests to Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime and Central Connecticut State 60-59.

As for LSU, the team is looking to remain perfect on the season. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, the Tigers have earned wins over Tarleton State 96-60, New Orleans 93-58, Florida International 98-81, Alcorn State 107-81, Omaha 99-73, Drake 71-62 in the Emerald Coast Classic, and DePaul 96-63 in the Emerald Coast Classic Championship on Saturday.

Live Updates:

Pregame

5:45 p.m. | Jason Asemota has returned to the BC side and is shooting three's. LSU players have now taken the court for warmups.

5:42 p.m. | Multiple Boston College players have taken the court to warm up. Jason Asemota is warming up on the opposite side of the court as the rest of the players. He has missed the last two games due to internal reasons.

Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and LSU Tigers

When: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, LSU: The Tigers defeated the DePaul Blue Demons in the Emerald Coast Classic Championship 96-63 on Saturday in Niceville, Fla.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 73-60 home win over the Harvard Crimson on Wednesday evening.

Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

LSU Season Leaders: Points- Michael Nwoko (17.4 avg.), Rebounds- Marquel Sutton (8.4 avg.), Assists- Dedan Thomas Jr. (49), Steals- Dedan Thomas Jr. (7), Blocks- Michael Nwoko (9).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.4 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (8.9 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (26), Steals- Chase Forte (9), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (14).

LSU Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Dec. 3), vs. Tech Tech in Fort Worth (Dec. 7), vs. SMU in New Orleans (Dec. 13), vs. Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 19), vs. Prairie View (Dec. 22).

Boston College Next 5 Games: vs. LSU (Dec. 3), vs. New Haven (Dec. 6), vs. UMass in Springfield (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28).

