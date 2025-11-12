Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Fred Payne Speaks on Shooting Challenges
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball’s shooting challenges have been very apparent in its first three games of the season specifically from behind the arc.
In the team’s season opener at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 3, which the Eagles lost 83-78 in overtime, they shot 35.7% from three-point range and had a field goal percentage of 41.8.
Boston College followed that up with its home opener, a 76-47 win over The Citadel on Thursday night. In that contest, the Eagles made just 16 of their 53 shot attempts (30.2%) and went five of 26 from three-point range (19.2%).
On Thursday night in BC’s 60-59 loss to Central Connecticut State, shooting issues plagued the team as it went 22-of-67 (32.8%) from the floor and 7-of-34 (20.6%) from three.
Boston College guard Fred Payne, who scored 17 points against CCSU, spoke about the shooting issues after the game.
“It ain't luck of the draw,” said Payne. “You just got to get work in, continue to work. We’re going to miss shots. I mean, you stay in the gym and you continue pushing, they’re eventually going to fall. So it’s just the next day, just keep continuing to get reps after reps and working out on it.”
The Grambling, La., native continued, stating that the message was to get to attack more.
“Yeah, Coach [Grant] kept preaching to us like attack the zone and get in the lane and draw two and kick it, but I mean we kept setting up for three, but I give them credit though,” said Payne. “They hit threes at the end of the game and knocked down some big shots, but of course we wanted to get to the basket more.”
Payne believes the team could have played harder and emphasized getting more reps in to improve.
“We could have been pretty more aggressive,” said Payne. “[We could have] Get our bigs some touch. They actually been playing good down there. So, we just got to get our big man more involved. Like I said, the three-point goes far. I mean, you can't get down on missing three’s. You just gotta keep shooting them. I mean, get in the gym and get reps.”
Next up, Boston College heads to Philadelphia, Penn., to take on the Temple Owls on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.