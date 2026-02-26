Aidan Shaw's Last Second Layup Leads Boston College Men's Basketball Past Wake Forest

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (10-18, 3-12 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 68-67 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14, 5-10 ACC) on Wednesday night.

In the first four minutes of the contest, both teams struggled to shoot. Boston College went 1-of-5 from the field with its only basket being a jumper by forward Jayden Hastings and Wake Forest went 1-of-8 with its only made shot being a three-pointer by guard Juke Harris. Both baskets came within the first minute.

The Eagles’ shooting started to heat up and Boston College went on a 9-2 run to go in front 11-5 with 12:58 to go in the first half. Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., who missed three games due to an unspecified injury, entered the game off the bench and drilled a three-pointer a little over a minute later to aid in the Eagles’ advantage.

The Demon Deacons answered back and went on a run of their own 11-2 to go back in front of Boston College 19-13 with 7:40 left in the first.

Down the stretch of the opening half, both teams’ shooting woes returned. Wake Forest made two of its final 10 shot attempts while Boston College made just one of its seven attempts in the same time frame.

Although both teams struggled offensively in the final minutes, the Demon Deacons went into halftime with a 29-22 lead. Eagles guard Fred Payne attempted a buzzer beater that was just short of the basket.

Coming out of the break, Boston College went on a quick 5-0 run to get within two points 29-27 with 18:18 to go in regulation which caused Wake Forest to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Eagles knotted the game at 30 with a three-pointer by Payne and went back in front on a three-pointer by big man Boden Kapke with 16:50 left in the game.

Three-point shooting was a big factor in the Eagles’ success, specifically in the second half. BC made six of its 13 attempts from behind the arc in the second.

The Demon Deacons got within three points multiple times in the final six minutes of the game and within two in the final minute. With 24.4 seconds left, Wake Forest forward Juke Harris nailed a three-pointer to put the Demon Deacons ahead 67-66 with 18 seconds to go.

After a missed layup by Payne, Eagles forward Aidan Shaw tipped it in with 0:00.5 seconds on the clock to put BC back in front and cement the win.

Next up, Boston College travels to Coral Gables, Fla., to take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.