Boston College Men’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule For Upcoming Season
The Boston College men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Eagles will head to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., for an exhibition against UConn on Oct. 13 and open their season at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 3.
Boston College will return home for two consecutive games at Conte Forum versus The Citadel on Nov. 6 and Central Connecticut State on Nov. 11 before heading to Temple on Nov. 15.
The Eagles return to Conte Forum on Nov. 18 to take on Hampton and then head to Charleston, S.C., for the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 and 23.
After that, Boston College will play three straight games at Conte Forum against Harvard on Nov. 26, LSU on Dec. 3 (ACC/SEC Challenge), and New Haven on Dec. 6.
On Dec. 10, the Eagles head to MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., to play UMass in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and then wrap up the non-conference slate versus FDU on Dec. 22 and Le Moyne on Dec. 28 at Conte Forum.
The full schedule and times will be announced at a later date.
Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule:
Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition)
Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State
Nov. 15: at Temple
Nov. 18: vs. Hampton
Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 26: vs. Harvard
Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. New Haven
Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 22: vs. FDU
Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne