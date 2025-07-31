BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule For Upcoming Season

The Eagles have released part of their slate for their 2025-26 campaign.

Kim Rankin

Jan 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant talks to a player against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant talks to a player against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season. 

The Eagles will head to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., for an exhibition against UConn on Oct. 13 and open their season at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 3. 

Boston College will return home for two consecutive games at Conte Forum versus The Citadel on Nov. 6 and Central Connecticut State on Nov. 11 before heading to Temple on Nov. 15. 

The Eagles return to Conte Forum on Nov. 18 to take on Hampton and then head to Charleston, S.C., for the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 and 23. 

After that, Boston College will play three straight games at Conte Forum against Harvard on Nov. 26, LSU on Dec. 3 (ACC/SEC Challenge), and New Haven on Dec. 6. 

On Dec. 10, the Eagles head to MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., to play UMass in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and then wrap up the non-conference slate versus FDU on Dec. 22 and Le Moyne on Dec. 28 at Conte Forum.

The full schedule and times will be announced at a later date. 

Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule: 

Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition) 

Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel

Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State

Nov. 15: at Temple

Nov. 18: vs. Hampton 

Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 26: vs. Harvard 

Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. New Haven

Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic) 

Dec. 22: vs. FDU

Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Basketball