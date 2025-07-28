Boston College Men’s Basketball Set to Host Harvard
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team has learned another opponent for the upcoming season.
The Harvard Crimson released its full slate on Monday morning and it features a matchup with the Eagles.
Boston College will host Harvard on Nov. 26 with the time and network still to be determined.
This will be the first time that the Eagles have faced the Crimson since the 2023-24 season.
The last meeting between the two teams was on Nov. 18, 2023, when Boston College defeated Harvard 73-64 in Chestnut Hill.
The contest is just one of numerous that have been released for Boston College’s 2025-26 schedule throughout the offseason.
The Eagles will travel to Florida Atlantic for their season opener on Nov. 3 and compete in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 21 and 23 with Utah State, Davidson, and Tulane.
Boston College will also host LSU for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3 and take on UMass at MassMutual Center in Springfield on Dec. 10.
As for conference games, the Eagles have announced opponents, but not dates. Their ACC slate includes hosting Notre Dame, Miami, Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
The away games include Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
They will also travel to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., for an exhibition game against UConn on Oct. 13.
Boston College’s full 2025-26 schedule will be announced at a later date.