Boston College Men’s Basketball at Syracuse: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from their midweek losses.
After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida State last weekend, the Eagles suffered a loss to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum.
The Orange also recorded a home loss on Wednesday night to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54.
This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Jan. 11, Syracuse defeated Boston College 79-71 after battling back from an eight point deficit in the second half.
Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Syracuse’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G JJ Starling
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Elijah Moore
G Dion Brown
F Lucas Taylor
G Josh Beadle
F Jyáre Davis
F Jayden Hastings
C Eddie Lampkin
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated before and throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Eagles big man Chad Venning (foot) will be available off the bench. Forward Kany Tchanda will be out with an illness.
- Boston College forward/center Chad Venning missed the Eagles Wednesday night game against Louisville with a foot injury. His status for today has yet to be announced.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange suffered a home loss to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 11 at Conte Forum. Syracuse beat Boston College 79-71.