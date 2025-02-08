BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball at Syracuse: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info

The Eagles look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Basketball (BCMBB) via X
The Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams are looking to bounce back from their midweek losses. 

After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida State last weekend, the Eagles suffered a loss to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum. 

The Orange also recorded a home loss on Wednesday night to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54. 

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Jan. 11, Syracuse defeated Boston College 79-71 after battling back from an eight point deficit in the second half. 

Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting 5:

Syracuse’s Starting 5:

G Roger McFarlane

G JJ Starling

G Donald Hand Jr.

G Elijah Moore

G Dion Brown

F Lucas Taylor

G Josh Beadle

F Jyáre Davis

F Jayden Hastings

C Eddie Lampkin

Injury Updates

[This section will be updated before and throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Eagles big man Chad Venning (foot) will be available off the bench. Forward Kany Tchanda will be out with an illness.
  • Boston College forward/center Chad Venning missed the Eagles Wednesday night game against Louisville with a foot injury. His status for today has yet to be announced.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. 

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange suffered a home loss to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54 on Wednesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 11 at Conte Forum. Syracuse beat Boston College 79-71.

