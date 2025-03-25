Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College men’s basketball guard Josh Beadle has entered the transfer portal, according to On3Sports senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw.
“Boston College guard Josh Beadle has entered the Transfer Portal @On3sports has learned,” said Shaw via X. “The grad transfer originally from Columbia, SC started his career at Clemson.”
In his one season with the Eagles program, Beadle appeared in 31 games which included 16 starts and averaged 18.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He also tallied 18 steals and three blocks.
The Columbia, S.C., native transferred to Boston College from Clemson last offseason as a graduate transfer.
During his three seasons with the Tigers, he appeared in 65 games, made two starts, and averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per game as well as recorded 16 steals and seven blocks. He redshirted during the 2021-22 campaign.
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in conference play and finished 17th in the ACC.
The team’s season ended on March 8 with a 93-67 loss to the Pitt Panthers.
Beadle is the second Eagle to enter the transfer portal. On March 19, it was reported that forward Elijah Strong planned to enter the portal and he officially entered on Monday morning when it opened.
Strong spent two seasons at Boston College where he appeared in 46 games which included 20 starts and averaged 16.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
Beadle will have one season of eligibility left.