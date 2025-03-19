Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball Forward Entering Transfer Portal
Boston College men’s basketball forward Elijah Strong is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw.
“Boston College forward Elijah Strong plans to enter the Transfer Portal Sim Frazier tells @On3sports,” said Shaw via X. “The 6-8 sophomore from Charlotte, NC averaged 9.6 points with 19 starts this season.”
The sophomore has spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 46 games which included 20 starts and averaged 16.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
During the 2024-25 season, Strong had his collegiate best season so far, starting in 19 of 27 games played and averaged 23.6 minutes, 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
In his time at The Heights, Strong was a part of a team that made an ACC Tournament and NIT appearance, both in the 2023-24 season.
The Charlotte, N.C., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 240 nationally, No. 50 in power forwards, and No. 8 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
He was a product of Myers Park High School and chose the Eagles over Appalachian State, Campbell, Duquesne, George Mason, USF, Wofford, and more.
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in conference play and finished 17th in the ACC.
The team’s season ended on March 8 with a 93-67 loss to the Pitt Panthers.
Strong is the first Boston College player to be entering the transfer portal this offseason.