Boston College Men’s Basketball Lands Missouri Transfer
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team has picked up its first commitment out of the transfer portal.
Guard/forward Aidan Shaw, a transfer from Mizzou, announced his transfer to Boston College late Monday night.
Shaw shared his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 25 after spending three seasons with the Tigers.
During that time, the junior appeared in 93 games which included 12 starts and averaged 12.1 minutes, 3.0 points. 2.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.
The Overland Park, Kan., native is the first addition to the Eagles roster from the portal this year.
Although he had limited time on the court in Missouri’s 2024-25 campaign, he was a part of a team that notched a 22-win season and made an appearance in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
The addition of Shaw begins Boston College’s quest to rebuild its roster after losing multiple players early in the offseason.
So far four players have entered the transfer portal, guards Chas Kelley III, Dion Brown, and Josh Beadle as well as forward Elijah Strong.
Guard Roger McFarlane and big man Chad Venning will also not return as the two are both out of eligibility.
Shaw’s transfer announcement was one of two big news stories for the program on Monday night as guard Donald Hand Jr., announced that he was returning for the 2025-26 season.
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall, 4-16 in ACC play, and finished in 17th place in the conference.
The Eagles will be looking to improve from that next season.