Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 1, 2025.

Boston College has landed its first transfer of the 2025 cycle, but who else could be joining the Eagles soon?

Tanner Marlar

Missouri guard Aidan Shaw (23) guards the inbounds pass of Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just over one week out from Boston College on SI's original update on the men's basketball transfer portal targets for the Eagles, BC has its first incoming transfer in Aidan Shaw of Missouri.

Who else could be joining Shaw, and who has BC been in contact with thus far as players begin making decisions about their futures?

Who's In?

1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF

Aidan Shaw handles the ball against Oklahoma
Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Aidan Shaw (23) drives against Oklahoma Sooners forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.

Who's Out?

2. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard

Chas Kelley III handles the ball against Stanford
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) chases after the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.

3. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard

Dion Brown handles the ball against Pitt earlier this season.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January.

4. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard

Joshua Beadle handles the ball against Pitt.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) handles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Amsal Delalic (52) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

5. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward

Elijah Strong goes up for a block against Clemson
Mar 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) shoots against Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program.

Who Is BC Talking To?

*NOTE*: This section will fluctuate, and does not mean that any player has committed to Boston College. However, these players have reportedly all been in contact with Boston College.

6. Sam Brown | Penn | Guard

Sam Brown against Kentucky earlier this season
Dec 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn Quakers guard Sam Brown (11) reacts after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Sam Brown led the Ivy League in scoring last season with 19.6 points a game and shot over 40 percent from three during conference play. Reportedly, Boston College is among his top offers, but the Quakers guard is also still considering returning to Penn for another season. Penn finished the season 8-19, so playing for a winner might be at the forefront of Brown's agenda.

7. Themus Fulks | Milwaukee | Guard

Themus Fulks drives past an Oakland defender during the Horizon League quarterfinal.
UW-Milwaukee Panthers guard Themus Fulks (1) drives past Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jayson Woodrich (11) in a Horizon League quarterfinal Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Milwaukee guard Themus Fulks has heard from a plethora of schools regarding his next landing spot, one of which is Boston College. Fulks averaged 14.6 points per game for UW-Milwaukee this past season and poured in 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists to boot. At 6-foot-2, Fulks is one of the more prototypical point guards in the transfer class with the ability to score and run an offense.

8. Cooper Schweiger | Valparaiso | Forward

Cooper Schwieger handles the ball against Ohio State earlier this season.
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) defends Valparaiso Beacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) during the during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Dec. 17, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Boston College down a pair of forwards now that Strong has hit the portal and Chad Venning is out of eligibility, Cooper Schwieger is an interesting proposition for BC. At 6-foot-10, Schwieger averaged 15.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting a 30 percent clip from beyond the arc. That's not going to lead the country by any means, but it does mean that a defense has to respect him on the perimeter, and could open up the paint for Donald Hand Jr. and company to go to work.

This transfer portal tracker will be updated as new information is released and decisions are made.

