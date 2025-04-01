Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 1, 2025.
Just over one week out from Boston College on SI's original update on the men's basketball transfer portal targets for the Eagles, BC has its first incoming transfer in Aidan Shaw of Missouri.
Who else could be joining Shaw, and who has BC been in contact with thus far as players begin making decisions about their futures?
Who's In?
1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF
Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.
Who's Out?
2. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard
Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.
3. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard
Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January.
4. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard
Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
5. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward
Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program.
Who Is BC Talking To?
*NOTE*: This section will fluctuate, and does not mean that any player has committed to Boston College. However, these players have reportedly all been in contact with Boston College.
6. Sam Brown | Penn | Guard
Sam Brown led the Ivy League in scoring last season with 19.6 points a game and shot over 40 percent from three during conference play. Reportedly, Boston College is among his top offers, but the Quakers guard is also still considering returning to Penn for another season. Penn finished the season 8-19, so playing for a winner might be at the forefront of Brown's agenda.
7. Themus Fulks | Milwaukee | Guard
Senior Milwaukee guard Themus Fulks has heard from a plethora of schools regarding his next landing spot, one of which is Boston College. Fulks averaged 14.6 points per game for UW-Milwaukee this past season and poured in 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists to boot. At 6-foot-2, Fulks is one of the more prototypical point guards in the transfer class with the ability to score and run an offense.
8. Cooper Schweiger | Valparaiso | Forward
With Boston College down a pair of forwards now that Strong has hit the portal and Chad Venning is out of eligibility, Cooper Schwieger is an interesting proposition for BC. At 6-foot-10, Schwieger averaged 15.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting a 30 percent clip from beyond the arc. That's not going to lead the country by any means, but it does mean that a defense has to respect him on the perimeter, and could open up the paint for Donald Hand Jr. and company to go to work.
This transfer portal tracker will be updated as new information is released and decisions are made.