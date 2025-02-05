Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Louisville: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info
The Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) men’s basketball team finishes a two-game home stand with a game against the Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) on Wednesday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Eagles are looking to build momentum after snapping a six-game losing streak over the weekend. Boston College defeated Florida State 77-76 on Saturday after scoring five points in the final seven seconds of the contest.
The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from their road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend 77-70. Prior to the defeat, Louisville had a 10-game winning streak.
Below is all the information for the matchup including streaming information, starting lineups, and injury updates.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Louisville’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
F James Scott
G Dion Brown
G J’vonne Hadley
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Terrence Edwards Jr.
G Josh Beadle
G Reyne Smith
F/C Chad Venning
G Chucky Hepburn
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated before and throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Boston College starting forward Elijah Strong missed the Eagles game against Florida State with an illness on Saturday. His status for tonight vs. Louisville has yet to be announced.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 77-76 come from behind victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Louisville on the road 67-61.