Boston College Men’s Basketball vs No. 11 Clemson: Lineups, Score Updates, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC) men’s basketball team plays its final home game of the season against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Tigers have already cemented themselves into the ACC Tournament and March Madness but is still competing for seeding. Clemson will be one of the top three seeds in the tournament next week.
Clemson enters the matchup riding a six-game winning streak with victories over No. 2 Duke, UNC, Florida State, SMU, Notre Dame, and most recently Virginia.
The Eagles are coming back from a two-game West Coast trip that they went winless in, recording losses to Stanford 78-60and Cal 82-71. With the performances, Boston College has been eliminated from the ACC Tournament race and March Madness contention.
The matchup marks the return of a familiar face. Clemson starting guard Jaeden Zackery returns to Chestnut Hill for the first time since entering the portal.
Zackery played three seasons with the Eagles (2021-24) where he appeared in 102 games which included 100 starts and averaged 33.8 minutes, 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He entered the portal last offseason.
Eagles guard Josh Beadle will also be going against his former team. Beadle played three seasons with the Tigers (2021-24) and transferred to Boston College in the offseason.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Clemson’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Chase Hunter
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Jaeden Zackery
G Dion Brown
F Ian Schieffelin
G Chas Kelley III
G Dillon Hunter
F/C Chad Venning
C Viktor Lakhin
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers
When: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 71-58 in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the Cal Golden Bears 82-71 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on March 14. Boston College defeated Clemson 76-55.