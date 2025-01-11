Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Syracuse: TV Info, Starting Lineups, Injuries
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) for a conference clash.
Both programs are hoping to secure their second ACC win of the season and get their seasons back on track.
Boston College started its season 6-1 and won the Cayman Islands Classic as it defeated The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State. During the stretch, the team’s sole defeat was to VCU in the second game of the season.
In their last eight games, the Eagles have gone 3-5 with wins to Stonehill, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Miami as well as losses to Dartmouth, South Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU, and Georgia Tech.
In the team’s last outing, the Eagles lost on the road to Georgia Tech 85-64 last Saturday afternoon.
Syracuse has had a similar start to its season.
After winning its first three games of the season over Le Moyne, Colgate, and Youngstown State, the Orange has gone 4-8 in its last 12 games.
Syracuse’s only conference win came in its last outing, a 62-55 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
This will be the 86th matchup between the two programs. Syracuse leads the all-time series 58-27.
Broadcast Info
TV- The CW
Radio- WEEI 850 AM
Starting Lineups
[This is the probable starting lineups for each team and will be updated as the lineup is released].
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Syracuse’s Starting 5:
G Donald Hand Jr.
G JJ Starling
G Dion Brown
G Elijah Moore
G Josh Beadle
F Lucas Taylor
F Elijah Strong
F Jyare Davis
F/C Chad Venning
C Eddie Lampkin
Injury Updates
Pregame
- Syracuse will be without forward Donnie Freeman in the contest. Freeman is dealing with a lower right leg injury and will miss his second straight game.