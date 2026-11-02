Why 4-Star Recruit Elijah Paez Chose Boston College and Luke Murray Over Other Top Programs

Just a couple weeks prior to the start of its 2026-27 campaign, which will kick off Tuesday night inside Conte Forum against Wagner, the Boston College men’s basketball program landed its second major recruit in the class of 2027.

That would be Elijah Paez, a four-star small forward on ESPN, 247Sports, and On3 who chose the Eagles over TCU, Washington, DePaul, Saint Louis, UConn, Xavier, and Cal, which all lost the battle for the highly-touted prospect to BC’s first-year head coach, Luke Murray.

A member of Iowa United Prep, an elite basketball prep school and AAU program located in Des Moines, Iowa, the 6-foot-5 Paez spoke exclusively with Boston College Eagles On SI about his recruitment to the Heights, and why this “new era” of the program under Murray excites him.

Here is everything he had to say.

2027 4-Star Small Forward Elijah Paez on His Commitment to Boston College

Q: Out of your final choices, why BC? How important was your official visit, and what was that experience like?

Paez: BC felt like the right fit for me as a player and as a person. Coach Murray believes in what I can bring to the program, and I’m excited about the opportunity to come in, compete, and help build something special.

The visit was a huge part of my decision. The campus was beautiful. It almost felt like being in Europe with the architecture. Getting around the staff and seeing their vision in-person made it easier to see myself at BC.

I would say the biggest factor in my decision was the opportunity to make an immediate impact as a freshman. Being on the court my freshman year was my ultimate goal. I get that opportunity at BC.

Q: What were your first impressions of coach Murray, and what stood out about him the most?

Paez: What stood out was his energy, his basketball knowledge, and how clear he was about his vision for the program. His experience helping build a championship program at UConn meant a lot to me because he understands the work and the standards it takes to win.

Our conversations helped me understand how I could contribute and where I need to keep growing. I felt like he believed in my potential while also being ready to challenge me. That combination was a big part of my decision.

Q: How would you describe your playing style, and what is your biggest area of improvement this upcoming season?

Paez: I’d describe myself as a high-motor, two-way wing. I take pride in defending, playing physical, making smart decisions, and doing the things that help a team win. I want to bring energy every possession and be someone my coaches and teammates can count on.

This season, my biggest focus is becoming a more consistent offensive threat, especially with my handles and three-point shooting. I want to keep expanding my defensive game by getting quicker feet around smaller guards.

Q: Did you watch BC basketball growing up at all, and if so, what comes to mind?

Paez: I didn’t grow up following BC, so I don’t have a specific childhood memory of watching them. But I’ve learned about the program’s history and how strong those BC teams were in the Big East.

That’s something I want to help bring back —the excitement, the winning, and the pride around BC basketball. Being part of a group that helps create that next chapter means a lot to me.

Q: If there is one thing BC fans should know about you, what would that be?

Paez: You’re getting someone who’s going to work for everything. I’ve always believed in myself and kept putting in the work, and that won’t change when I get to BC. I care about winning, I’m willing to be coached, and I’ll give everything I have for my teammates and this program.

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