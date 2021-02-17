Boston College Men's Basketball Game Against UNC Postponed

Boston College men's basketball will continue to be on a COVID-19 pause as next Tuesday's game against UNC has been postponed. According to a press release by Boston College:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the North Carolina at Boston College game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 23, has been postponed.



The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With this postponement there are only three scheduled games remaining, along with the ACC tournament. Boston College recently postponed Wednesday's game against Georgia Tech due to the active case in the program. There has been no word if BC will make up any of the games they have missed due to postponement.

Earlier this week Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian, after seven seasons in charge of the program. Scott Spinelli was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In addition, guard Wynston Tabbs was suspended due to violation of COVID-19 protocols, and will miss the rest of the season.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any other news regarding any scheduling news.

