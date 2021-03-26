Reports: Boston College To Hire Clemson Assistant Anthony Goins To Similar Role

Boston College is reportedly hiring Clemson Tigers assistant coach Anthony Goins according to multiple reports (first reported by Tigers Illustrated). Goins will take a similar role on Earl Grants staff, and will be the first assistant added since the new coach took over.

Goins has a resume that checks a lot of boxes for the new staff. He has extensive New England experience working with James Jones at Yale, and then spending two seasons at Quinnipiac before heading to Clemson. He was an assistant under Brad Brownell over the past two seasons. Before his collegiate time he worked in the prep school circuit as well, as coach of Salisbury Prep. Goins originally is from North Carolina, giving him a good blend of local and ACC roots.

The young assistant coach has been integral in some of Clemson's recruiting successes of late. He was the primary recruiter for 4* power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who recently entered the transfer portal. He also was the recruiter for three-star guard Lucas Taylor who was granted his release from the Tigers earlier this weekend. Both of those names could be worth watching in the transfer portal.

The hiring has not been officially announced yet, but stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more updates on this potential hire.

You May Also Enjoy:

Notre Dame Withdraws from NCAA Tournament Due to COVID-19 Concerns

CJ Clinkscales Commits To Boston College

Brevin Galloway Transfers to Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro