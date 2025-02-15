Boston College Suffers Road Loss to NC State
Sometimes teams can dig themselves out of an early hole, but other times the hole is too deep. That’s the situation Boston College found itself in on Saturday against North Carolina State.
NC State jumped out to a 13-4 lead after only five minutes of play and held the Eagles to just one field goal and a pair of free throws in route to a 70-62 win. However, that final score is somewhat deceptive.
The Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC) ended the first half trailing the Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) by 15 points after making 8-of-22 field goals and just one three-pointer. The larger problem for the Eagles in the first half was turnovers. Boston College turned the ball over 14 times (while forcing just three turnovers itself) to NC State that resulted in 13 points.
Things would improve for Boston College in the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack 33-26, but the first hole was too much to overcome.
Donald Hand Jr. led the Eagles’ offense with 22 points on 6-of-17 field goal attempts and 3-for-7 on three-point attempts. Hand also had six rebounds, as well as three of the team’s turnovers. Only Chad Venning and Chas Kelley III had 10 or more points scored.
Jayden Taylor led Nc State in scoring with 19 points, three rebounds and four steals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 11 points off the bench. Marcus Hill led NC State rebounding with six rebounds and Michael O’Connell was the leader in assists with six.
Boston College will return home for its next ACC game on Tuesday against Viriginia Tech. The game will be aired on ACC Network starting at 8 p.m.