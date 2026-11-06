Boston College vs. UMass in Hall of Fame Series at TD Garden: Game Central With Live Updates, Analysis

BOSTON, Mass. — The Bay-State rivalry between Boston College men’s basketball and UMass returns Friday afternoon at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, for the 2026 edition of the Hall of Fame Series Boston.

The Eagles and the Minutemen tip off at 4 p.m. in the first contest of the event, followed by a matchup between No. 4 UConn and No. 16 Michigan at 8 p.m.

It’s an exciting time for BC basketball, to say the least, as first-year head coach Luke Murray looks to build on the preseason hype around the former UConn assistant who took over at the helm for former head coach Earl Grant during the offseason.

The Eagles (1-0) enter Friday’s game after defeating Wagner 76-50 in their 2026-27 season opener, in which Montana transfer guard Money Williams recorded a team-high 22 points with five rebounds and four assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 11-of-15 from the stripe.

Slovenian freshman Žak Smrekar and senior Armoni Zeigler (Ball State transfer) also scored in double digits with 12 and 14 points, respectively, while sophomore Brandon Benjamin (Fairfield) collected a team-high 10 rebounds.

UMass (1-0) also won its season opener with a 71-60 triumph over Troy on Monday.

Below is everything you should know for the Hall of Fame Series matchup, including scoring, instant analysis, injuries, lineups, and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Starting Lineups

[Starting lineups will be posted as tipoff nears]

How to Watch: Boston College vs. UMass in Hall of Fame Series Boston at TD Garden

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Friday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

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