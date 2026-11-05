Old Rivalry, New Era: Previewing the Boston College and UMass Clash at TD Garden

The "Commonwealth Classic" was revived last season, a rivalry dating all the way back to 1905, with the spoils going to UMass and head coach Frank Martin as they took down the Eagles 76-74 in Springfield. This year, the matchup has a new tone, as Luke Murray looks to snap a four-game losing streak for Boston College against the Minutemen.

The "new era" of Boston College basketball under Murray began Tuesday with a 26-point victory over the Wagner Seahawks, 76-50, led by a 22-point performance from Montana transfer Money Williams. Postgame, Murray was not satisfied, saying he was "not overly pleased with our performance." Certainly, a bigger challenge will be posed by the Minutemen, who are ranked 189 spots higher in Ken Pomeroy's rankings following their 70-61 win over Troy.

If there is a key area to watch between the two Bay State foes, rebounding will be a point of emphasis for Boston College. The Eagles only out-rebounded the Seahawks by two, and Wagner dominated the offensive glass, grabbing 13 to the Eagles' seven and scoring 12 second-chance points.

They'll be competing on the glass with Wang Junjie, the San Francisco transfer who began his UMass career with a double-double, posting an 18-point, 13-rebound stat line in the comeback win over Troy. The 6-foot-9 forward can also space the floor, knocking down a three-pointer in the opener on four attempts; he shot 34.2% from deep in his last season with the Dons.

The other transfers to watch will be Jordan Clayton and Abdullah Ahmed. Clayton comes over from Northwestern following three seasons, and the Mass native tallied 16 points in the opener. Defensively, Ahmed was a problem, simply put. The BYU transfer blocked seven shots in only 18 minutes, providing great defensive cover for Wang and others.

While Eagles fans don't have to fear another year of Marcus Banks Jr. carving up their defense following last year's 29-point outing, Martin does return seven players from last year's team. Massachusetts native Jayden Ndjigue, who started every game last season, did not see game action against Troy.

Their starting five in the opener featured two other familiar faces from last year's showdown, with Danny Carbuccia and Dwayne Wimbley Jr. both playing 30 minutes against the Trojans. Both rebounded well, grabbing six and eight boards, respectively, as Wimbley contributed 10 points and Carbuccia had a good day intiating offense with eight assists.

However, in the win over Troy, we saw two different UMass teams: they delivered a massive 32-1 run to take a 25-point lead, but then struggled in the final stretch as they scored only eight points in the final 9 minutes of the game.

The task for Murray's squad will be to win in the half-court, on both sides of the floor. Martin loves to run the floor, and the Minutemen put up 18 fast-break points against Troy. Denying opportunities for transition threes will be essential, against a UMass team that has plenty of shooters.

Against the talented frontcourt of UMass, staying out of foul trouble will be critical: with Luke Hunger and Brandon Benjamin as the only bigs for Boston College, availability is crucial to contend with Wang, Wimbley Jr., and Ahmed. The Eagles fared much better in this department last time out, only committing 15 fouls compared to the 27 against MIT, helped by an overall improved defensive effort, with the Eagles doing better to stay in front of their man.

Finally, with Jacob Furphy out due to injury, Armoni Zeigler's importance is heightened, and the Eagles will look to him as an offensive sparkplug off the bench. The Ball State transfer has had an electrifying start to his BC career, with a highlight-reel dunk against MIT that found its way to the top spot on the Sportscenter Top 10, and a 14-point, 6-9 night against Wagner.

"Wait, was that Bill Murray?" 😂



The legendary actor was in attendance for his son's first game as head coach of Boston College 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CkkjYQp2G — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 4, 2026

Murray limited the rotation to eight players against Wagner, with Brandon Benjamin and JB Frankel also seeing minutes off the bench, leading the Eagles to lean heavily on Zeigler for offensive production off the bench.

Regardless of the result, Friday will mark an important first test for Luke Murray's squad as part of a full day of basketball at TD Garden, as it takes on a UMass squad looking to take a step forward in their second season competing in the MAC.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.