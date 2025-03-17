Boston College Women’s Basketball Receives Bid to 2025 WBIT
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team‘s chances of going to the big dance ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament on March 6 when it lost to UNC 78-71.
The team’s season, however, will continue at least for a few more days.
Boston College received a bid to the 2025 Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, the committee announced on Sunday night.
The Eagles will travel to Villanova, Penn., to take on the Villanova Wildcats in the first round on Thursday.
During the season, Boston College went 16-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC play. The performance earned the Eagles 12th place in the conference and a spot in the ACC Tournament where they went 1-1.
Villanova boasted an 18-14 overall record which included an 11-7 mark in Big East play, finished fifth in the conference, and made an appearance in the Big East Tournament where it lost in the second round to UConn 82-54. The Wildcats will be the four-seed.
The Wildcats played in the inaugural WBIT in 2024 and made it to the championship where they lost to Illinois 71-57.
The winner will advance to the second round and will face either St. Joseph’s or UAlbany on Sunday.
Boston College is one of three ACC teams to earn a spot in the tournament, joining Virginia Tech, who is a No. 1 seed, and Stanford, who is a No. 2 seed.
All games in the first three rounds will be aired on ESPN+. The semifinals will be on March 31 and will be broadcasted on ESPNU and the championship will be on April 2 and aired on ESPN2.
The semifinals and championship will be held at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.