Boston College Women's Hoops Runs Out of Gas in Fourth Quarter Against UNC
When Boston College took a nine point lead to open the fourth quarter of its second round game against North Carolina, it felt like the Eagles finally had full control of the game.
The team had completed yet another comeback after its stunning win against Syracuse in round one, and it seemed like BC would hang on to get above .500 and maintain eligibility to play further on into the postseason. Then, North Carolina found an extra gear, and the Eagles downshifted.
Lightning Almost Struck Twice
Off the bench, Tatum Greene kept the Eagles in the game in the first half. Her 18 points on the afternoon led the team, and when UNC tried to grow its lead to an insurmountable amount early, Greene was there with a flurry of fast break buckets to keep it manageable.
Redshirt senior guard Kaylah Ivey began the fourth quarter with a barrage of three pointers to propel BC into the lead after the Eagles narrowed the gap in the third. The comeback was complete, but UNC wouldn't stay quiet.
The Tar Heels turned up the pressure, and on the back of graduate senior Alyssa Utsby, UNC began a 12-0 run of their own. No other player for Boston College could find space on the offensive end, and the offense went dormant for the final five minutes of play.
Star Power Sputtered Out
After combining for 56 points against Syracuse, Dontavia Waggoner and Teya Sidberry combined for just 17 today on 6-21 shooting. Waggoner scored just five points (1-9) on the day while Sidberry managed 12 (5-12) of her own.
While the reserve players put up above average numbers of their own, the scoring output from the team's number one and two options weren't there.
The loss put Boston College below .500 on the year, which makes the team ineligible for an at-large WNIT berth. Boston College ended its season at 16-17 (6-13). Now, fans will await the transfer portal news, both good and bad, as the Eagles gear up for another run at the Big Dance next season.