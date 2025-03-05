Waggoner, Sidberry Lead Boston College Women’s Basketball Past Syracuse in First Round of ACC Tournament
The No. 12-seeded Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team won its opening game of the 2025 ACC Tournament with a 76-73 comeback victory over the No. 13 Syracuse Orange on Wednesday afternoon.
In their regular season finale rematch, the Eagles’ offense struggled throughout the first half.
Boston College went 7-of-17 (41.2-percent) in the first and 5-of-15 (33.3-percent) in the second from the floor as well as went 0-4 from three-point range in the half. The Eagles scored just 14 points in each quarter.
The Orange had an explosive opening quarter as the team boasted 27 points in the first and another 18 in the second. In the half, Syracuse shot 52.4-percent from the floor and 60-percent from behind the arc in the first and 50-percent from both in the second.
After finding themselves down 45-28 at halftime, the Eagles offense exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Orange 28-15 to cut their deficit to four points heading into to fourth 60-56.
The stretch was led by guard Dontavia Waggoner and forward Teya Sidberry. In total, the duo combined for 56 points in the contest.
“The talk was really just we weren’t playing BC basketball and attacking those boards and the defensive end,” said Sidberry on the talk at halftime. “So that’s what we really tried to focus in on [in] the second half and you see that from Tay [Dontavia]. She’s just going after every ball and that hustle just translated into offense for us.”
Boston College took its first lead of the game with 1:27 remaining in regulation 74-73 with a jumper by guard JaKayla Thompson and four good defensive possessions down the stretch as well as a pair of free throws in the final 4.5 seconds by Sidberry secured the win for the Eagles.
Up next, Boston College will take on the No. 5-seeded UNC Tar Heels in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday morning. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on ACC Network.