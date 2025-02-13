Breaking Down Final 80 Seconds of Boston College's 2OT Loss
For the second-straight game, Boston College has gone into more than one overtime. And for the second-straight game, the Eagles walked off the court with losses that must’ve felt like gut punches.
Boston College (10-14, 2-11 ACC) lost in triple overtime to Syracuse on Saturday, 95-86, and then lost to Notre Dame in the final seconds of the second overtime, 97-94. The loss to the Irish is especially tough since it was at home and the Eagles had plenty of chances to win the game.
The final 80 seconds of the second overtime period saw the Eagles regain the lead, miss a chance to seal the win, lose the lead and miss a potential game-winning jumper. Here are the key moments from those final 80 seconds:
1:20 – Notre Dame 93 Boston College 92
Dion Brown makes a layup off an assist from Fred Payne to give the Eagles a one-point lead, 94-93.
1:00 – Boston College 94, Notre Dame 93
Chad Venning fouls Markus Burton, but Burton misses both free throws and the Eagles remain in the lead.
:31 – Boston College 94, Notre Dame 93
With the shot clock expiring, Donald Hand Jr. puts up a running, three-point shot that misses the basket entirely which led to a shot clock violation. However, earlier on that possession, Hand passed shooting a three-point shot on a better look.
:17 – Boston College 94, Notre Dame 93
Burton misses a layup, but Kebba Njie is under the basket and is able to tap the ball back in the hoop and give the Irish the lead. Njie would be fouled on the play, but missed the ensuing free throw attempt.
:06 – Notre Dame 95, Boston College 94
Brown, who put the Eagles ahead a little more than a minute ago, misses a potential game-winning jumper. Boston College then had to play the foul game, which led to two more Notre Dame points and the win.