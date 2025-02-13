Boston College Men’s Basketball Drops Home Game to Notre Dame in Double Overtime
The Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC) men’s basketball team lost its third straight game with a 97-94 double overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Eagles and Fighting Irish went back-and-forth for a majority of the first half. In the half, there were seven ties and three lead changes.
Notre Dame held a 28-23 lead with 7:20 remaining in the first half and Boston College went on an 18-7 run to end the first 20 minutes of play. The Eagles went into halftime with a 41-35 advantage.
The stretch was led by guard Fred Payne, who scored nine of the team’s 18 points on three three-pointers as well as had one steal, one rebound, and three assists in the half.
Boston College’s momentum spread into the second half and the Eagles extended their lead to 50-38 after going on a 9-3 run to start the half. The margin marked the team’s first double digit lead since Jan. 1 against Miami.
The Eagles extended the run 14-3 and the lead 55-41. Boston College maintained the lead until Notre Dame knotted up the contest at 76 in the final 1:36.
A missed jumper by Eagles big man Chad Venning as time expired sent the game into overtime tied at 80, the second consecutive OT game for Boston College.
In overtime, the two scored five points apiece and both missed shots on their final possessions to force the game into double overtime. Venning missed a jumper with 13 seconds left and Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton missed a three-pointer with two seconds remaining.
In double overtime, the Fighting Irish sealed the victory with a layup by forward Kebba Njie and two free throws by Burton in the final seconds of the game.
Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., missed a half court shot as time expired.
In total, Boston College shot 53.7-percent from the floor and 47.6-percent from behind the arc compared to Notre Dame’s 47.3-percent from the floor and 30.4-percent from behind the arc.
Venning led the Eagles with 21 points while Burton led Notre Dame with 32.
Next up, Boston College travels to Raleigh, N.C., to take on the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.