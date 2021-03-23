Boston College a Finalist for College of Charleston Transfer Brevin Galloway

In the past month, over 700 NCAA basketball players have entered the transfer portal. Four Boston College players were among them (CJ Felder, Rich Kelly, Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs). Now with a seemingly gutted roster, new head coach Earl Grant is going to have to fill those slots, most likely with portal players. The first name linked as a possible Boston College candidate is College of Charleston transfer Brevin Galloway.

According to multiple reports online, the guard who missed almost all of 2020-21 with a knee injury is considering the Eagles. He also has listed finalists that include VCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Hofstra and remaining at College of Charleston. Galloway was a star during Grant's time in Columbia, averaging 11 points per game in 2019-20, and 15.3 this past season. A good outside shooter, he hit 41% of his three pointers this year, and 36.3% in '19-20. He scored a season high 27 points against Marshall on December 9th.

He most likely would fill one of the guard roles that as left behind by the trio of Kelly, Heath and Tabbs. It would make a lot of sense if Galloway followed his coach to Chestnut Hill, but surely there may be other reasons for the other schools as well.

The reports say that Galloway will make his decision at some point on Tuesday. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will break down his choice as soon as it is announced.

You May Also Enjoy

Alabama LB Deuce Spurlock in Constant Contact With Boston College

Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil

Recruiting Notebook, March 19, 2021.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us On Twitter: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click Here

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com