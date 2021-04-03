CJ Felder Transfers To The University of Florida

Boston College forward CJ Felder announced on Friday evening that he will be transferring to the University of Florida for his remaining eligibility. According to Stockrisers.com, he has had multiple meetings with Gators head coach Mike White.

Felder, a sophomore, had a breakout year in 2020-21 for the Eagles. He saw career highs in points (9.7) and rebounds (5.9) while growing into one of BC’s most well rounded forwards. He grew in all facets of his game, becoming a more well rounded scorer on offense, while being more of a threat on defense. In a season marred with a horrendous record, Felder was one of the few bright lights for the Eagles.

He also tweeted out a note to Boston College fans: "Thank you to all the BC fans and supporters, my past two years have been some of the best of my life. Thank you for taking me in here and making me a better person. To the former staff and teammates, I appreciate everything , u guys are family for life. Futures bright."

CJ Felder is the third Boston College player to find a new home this spring. Jay Heath transferred to Arizona State, while Wynston Tabbs moved on to ECU. Rich Kelly and Kamari Williams both are still in the portal. With Felder gone, Boston College most likely try to find more help in the transfer portal to fill another spot at the 4/5.

