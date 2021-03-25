Report: Former George Mason HC Dave Paulsen Candidate For Assistant Job

The first name to trickle in as a possible candidate as an assistant coach has come in. The website Hoopdirt.com reported that former George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen is in the running for one of these roles.

Paulsen could be a good fit for Boston College because he good connections with the area, a glaring hole right now in Earl Grant's resume. A former player at Williams College, he saw extensive time working at Bucknell, St. Lawrence and his alma mater before ending up at George Mason. He led the Bison to two NCAA tournament appearances since 2015 when he took over from Paul Hewitt. Paulsen was fired by George Mason at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

An interesting connection here is the recruitment of transfer Tyler Kolek, who has reportedly been in contact with the Eagles. The reigning A-10 freshman of the year was recruited to George Mason by Paulsen and his staff. Given their relationship, and the fact that Kolek announced his intention to transfer shortly after his coach was fired, it is fair to wonder if Paulsen's hiring could also improve Boston College's chances with the transfer. Kolek is going to be a guard that is in high demand. As a true freshman he averaged 10.8 points per game, and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three point range.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin we will continue to monitor any names that come up for the open assistant coaching jobs.

Photo & Video courtesy of BC Athletics