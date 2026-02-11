A Michigan Football Game Sealed Wolverines Commitment for Top Hoops Recruit Lincoln Cosby

Michigan has landed the commitment of consensus top recruit Lincoln Cosby, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Cosby, a 6' 8" wing out of Montverde Academy in Florida, was originally slated to be part of the class of 2027. Instead, he will reclassify to ‘26, where he is a top 100 prospect per ESPN and 247 Sports.

Cosby chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Cincinnati and others.

It was a visit to Ann Arbor for a football game this fall that sealed the deal for Cosby, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.

“When I went on my visit for a football game, the atmosphere was incredible,” Cosby said. “The fan base and alumni are die-hards, and the whole visit exceeded my expectations.”

As for how he will be used in Dusty May’s system, Cosby saw how other big forwards have been used in the past.

“When I watched Michigan and spoke to coach Dusty May, I saw how they utilized their big, skilled forwards, like Danny Wolf or Yaxel Lendeborg. I felt like I saw myself playing and producing in that type of system. …Dusty May is a straightforward guy. He really pushes you, but when he’s not on the court, he’s laid back when he needs to be. My plan is to go, develop and hopefully have a chance to play at the next level.”

Cosby is the fifth player to join Michigan’s recruiting class, which currently sits in the top five nationally per 247 Sports. He’ll play alongside McDonald’s All-American center Quinn Costello and four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman, among others.

