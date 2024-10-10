Everything Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Said at 2024 ACC Tipoff
The Boston College men's basketball team had its media session on Thursday afternoon at 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.
During the session, Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., spoke to the media alongside teammate Chas Kelley III and head coach Earl Grant.
Below is a transcript of everything Hand Jr. said.
Q. Donald, coming off your redshirt freshman season you've shown a lot of promise for this upcoming season. Is there any specific parts of your game we need to look out for outside of shooting?
HAND JR: Really I've been working on all aspects of my game. My leadership has took a step to another level. My ball handling, my defense. I would really say the defensive side of things has really changed. I know where to be. I've been watching a lot of film. I can say this season you should expect me to be a high-level defensive player in the ACC.
Q. Back court for you with Josh Beadle coming in from Clemson, what can you say about that give and take and what that's looked like in summer ball as well as what we can maybe expect this season?
HAND JR: Yeah, Josh is a high-level player. He's very fast, very quick, very athletic. We're a fast-paced team this year, so in practice and stuff it's been very fun to get up and down with him. He is pitching it fast. I pitch to him fast, get on the rim fast. We're attacking the paint really fast this year. It's going to be fun playing with Josh, so I'm excited.
THE MODERATOR: In the ACC tournament you had ten points in 19 minutes off the bench against Clemson. That's got to be a really good note to sort of end on and think about during the offseason.
HAND JR: Yep, yep. You know, that game was fun. The whole experience was fun. Going into that game Coach was always preaching to me, be ready, be ready for your opportunity. Opportunity came and we were playing Clemson in the ACC tournament; I was ready for it. Just staying ready throughout the season, watching film in Coach, being focused in practice. Then once my opportunity came, like I said in the ACC tournament, it showed. This season should be a fun one.
Q. You guys are going to be traveling to the West Coast a bit with California and Stanford coming into the conference. Are you excited about the trips to California? Have you ever been?
HAND JR: Of course I'm excited, but at the end of the day we're going to win games. I feel like the team and Coach is going to do a good job at getting us ready to go over there and win games. We're not going over there to vacation or anything like that. So we're going over there to focus, get the job done, and get a road kill.