Extra Point: Boston College Women's Hoops Will Not Have a Full Squad in the WBIT
When Boston College suffered a loss to North Carolina's women's squad in the ACC Tournament, it meant that with a sub-.500 record, their season was done. That was, until, some teams turned down their bid to the WBIT, which opened the door for Boston College to continue its season.
However, not everyone will be making the trip to Philadelphia, to play Villanova on Thursday. Three-year veteran T'yanna Todd announced yesterday that she plans to jump into the transfer portal and play out her eligibility elsewhere.
Todd averaged nearly 14 points per game this season for the Eagles, which was good enough to lead the team, coming in just above Dontavia Waggoner. Todd also shot over 45 percent from three, placing her second on the team behind role player Tatum Greene.
Todd was the premier scoring threat for a Boston College team that sometimes struggled on the offensive end even with her on the floor, and now, the Eagles will have to play in the WBIT without her, and while that's not a pleasant thought, it makes one question whether or not she will be the last player to do so.
There's a realistic scenario in which Boston College could lose another player before Thursday's game against Villanova, and if so, a late-decline of the WBIT offer is nowhere near off the table. For instance, on the men's side, South Alabama just got their offer rescinded after a team reversed course and decided to play.
This move has been criticized by many, and called out by some, but nonetheless, it still happened, and who's to say the opposite couldn't take place on the women's side? The NIT once meant something to team's, and while the WBIT hasn't been around for as long, it still faces the same problem - if players are already planning to suit up for someone else next season, why would they play in it in the first place? And additionally, if a coach knows they need to start recruiting as soon as possible to fill the gaps on their team left by those players, why would they want to play for a trophy that isn't even the big one?