NIT Apologizes After Awkwardly Rescinding Invite to South Alabama
NIT released an apology on Monday detailing the awkward situation that occurred when the tournament rescinded its offer to South Alabama.
South Alabama coach Richie Riley explained the situation to AL.com, too. Riley said the Jaguars were offered a spot for NIT on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. South Alabama ended up getting the invite because UC Riverside, who had received the invite first, had to decline to play in the College Basketball Invitation.
However, UC Riverside got out of their obligation for that tournament and wanted back in the NIT. So, an hour after getting the first invite, South Alabama's offered was rescinded. Riley had already told his team that their 2024-25 season wasn't over, and it sounds like he double checked with the NCAA that the team was really in the NIT before telling the team.
NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, who was one of the people who called South Alabama about the invitation, released a statement on Monday, explaining that they did things "prematurely."
"After the NIT bracket was released Sunday evening, it was brought to the NIT's attention that one of the teams scheduled to participate in the tournament had also committed to a non-NCAA affiliated postseason event. In an effort to secure another participating team, the NIT prematurely extended an invitation to the South Alabama Jaguars, prior to learning that the original team chose to accept its invitation to the NIT. Regrettably, the NIT rescinded its invitation to South Alabama.
"We understand the emotional impact this confusion created, and we sincerely apologize to South Alabama, Head Coach Richie Riley, and all the student-athletes for the error."
South Alabama finished the season with a 21-11 overall record and tied with Arkansas State, Troy and James Madison with a 13-5 Sun Belt conference record. They lost in the Sun Belt semifinals, and Troy ended up winning an earning a spot in the NCAA tournament.