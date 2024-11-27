Extra Point: Don't Look Now, but Boston College Men's Hoops is Off and Running
The Eagles are on a roll, and head coach Earl Grant's squad is not looking back.
After improving to 6-1 on the year by defeating Boise State to win the Cayman Island Classic, Boston College men's hoops will look ahead to the rest of their non-conference slate, which includes some solid opponents, before beginning the rough and tumble ACC slate.
It took a thumping of Old Dominion followed by a pair of knock down drag out games against Missouri State and Boise to seal the deal and bring the Cayman Island banner back to the Conte Forum, but the Eagles did it on the back of their defensive prowess and solid individual efforts from Donald Hand Jr. and Chad Venning.
Hand finished the Missouri State game with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge, while Venning's 16 point, seven rebound performance elevated the squad past Boise State.
The calling card of this team is beginning to come to fruition in its defense. BC held two of its opponents on the weekend to under 70 points, and the other to under 75. Those might not be world beating numbers in themselves, but with the versatility the offense has shown to possess throughout the early slate, the Eagles are setting themselves up to be a challenge no team can overlook come the start of conference play.
Next up for the Eagles lies Dartmouth at noon on Friday before playing host to the South Carolina Gamecocks, who opened the season with a loss to North Florida, as part of the ACC/SEC challenge. That game tips off on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. from the Conte Forum.