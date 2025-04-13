Former Boston College Men’s Basketball Forward Announces Transfer Destination
Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Elijah Strong is transferring to South Carolina.
He made the announcement on Sunday morning via an Instagram post.
“New crib,” said Strong. “#Committed.”
Strong spent two seasons with the Eagles. During that time frame, he appeared in 46 games, made 20 starts, and averaged 16.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
Although the team struggled, the sophomore had his best collegiate season during the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, he started in 19 of 27 games played and averaged 23.7 minutes, 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
The Charlotte, N.C., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and chose Boston College over Appalachian State, Campbell, Duquesne, George Mason, USF, Wofford, and more.
He ranked No. 240 nationally, No. 50 in power forwards, and No. 8 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite and was a product of Myers Park High School.
In his time at The Heights, he helped the Eagles to an NIT appearance, ACC Tournament appearance, both in 2023-24, and won the Cayman Islands Classic last season.
Strong was the first Eagle to enter the transfer portal in March and was one of four in total, joining guards Josh Beadle, Dion Brown, and Chas Kelley III.
He is the second player to find his new home. Brown committed to St. Louis earlier in the month.
Strong joins a Gamecocks program that went 12-20 overall which included 2-16 in SEC play last season.