How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at No. 4 Duke

The Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered defeats at the hands of Notre Dame 68-64 on Jan. 24 and most recently No. 18 Virginia 73-66 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils will be trying to extend their winning streak to 10 games. During the streak, Duke has beaten Georgia Tech 85-79, Florida State 91-87, No. 24 Louisville twice 84-73 and 83-52, SMU 82-75, Cal 71-56, Stanford 80-50, Wake Forest 90-69, and most recently Virginia Tech 72-58 on Saturday afternoon.

Duke’s only loss this season was to No. 13 Texas Tech 82-81 on Dec. 20, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Duke is currently the top team in the ACC standings while Boston College is 14th in the conference.

At the moment, Duke will be without one player in center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu who has not seen action since the Blue Devils’ game against Howard on Nov. 23, 2025.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio who has missed the entire season thus far.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch Boston College Men’s Basketball at Duke:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Duke: The Blue Devils earned a 72-58 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 73-66 home loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 18, 2025. Duke defeated Boston College 88-63 in Chestnut Hill.

Duke Season Leaders: Points- Cameron Boozer (23.5 avg.), Rebounds- Cameron Boozer (9.8 avg.), Assists- Cameron Boozer (87), Steals- Cameron Boozer (37), Blocks- Patrick Ngongba II (28).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.2 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.7 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (63), Steals- Chase Forte (23), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (37).

Duke’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Feb. 3), at UNC (Feb. 7), at Pitt (Feb. 10), vs. Clemson (Feb. 14), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 16).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7), vs. Stanford (Feb. 11), vs. Cal (Feb. 14), at Florida State (Feb. 17).

