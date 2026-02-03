Boston College Men's Basketball Hits The Road to Face No. 4 Duke: The Rundown

Boston College men’s basketball faces its toughest challenge this season as it hits the road to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday night.

The Eagles, which are 9-12 overall and 2-6 in ACC play, are looking to snap a two-game losing streak with losses to Notre Dame 68-64 and No. 18 Virginia 73-66.

The Blue Devils are looking to keep their place as one of the best teams in the nation.

Currently, Duke is 20-1 overall and 9-0 in ACC play. The Blue Devils’ only loss this season was to No. 13 Texas Tech 82-81 on Dec. 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Blue Devils are sitting atop the ACC standings while Boston College is 14th.

The Eagles and Blue Devils will square off at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The Rundown: Tuesday Feb. 3, 2026:

Boston College and Duke's Initial Availability Report was released by the ACC on Monday night ahead of the two's matchup on Tuesday.

Availability report ahead of Duke vs. Boston College tomorrow night: pic.twitter.com/Lxlwiik64w — Anna Snyder (@annaesnydr) February 3, 2026

Hockey Humanitarian profiled Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens for his work with Feeding America. Hagens is one of 12 nominees for the 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Meet Boston College's James Hagens, nominated for his dedication to supporting others through meaningful community work. James created Hagens' Helpers with Feeding America, raising over $10,000 for families in need, and remains involved in community programs.

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/czM8sKiX7Q — Hockey Humanitarian (@HHA_Foundation) February 2, 2026

Bryant football highlighted former Boston College offensive lineman Jack Funke. Funke transferred to Bryant from Boston College during the transfer portal window in January.

WELCOME TO SMITHFIELD



✍️ Jack Funke

📍 Needham, Mass.

🏫 Boston College

🏈 OL pic.twitter.com/7gntl0C6gp — Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) February 2, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Men's Hockey: No. 11 Boston College 5, Harvard 1 (Beanpot)

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Boston College at No. 4 Duke | 7 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

10 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Jim O'Brien came in, and I know that there was a time where it was between, I think, Jim Calhoun and Jim O'Brien, and Jim O'Brien was chosen. I thought it was great for me because he gave me a lot of freedom, allowed me to be a coach on the floor, taught me really to kind of be more of a point guard than a 2 guard and led more vocally as I was kind of quiet back then, believe it or not.” Dana Barros

We'll Leave You With This:

