Doug Gottlieb Will Step Away From Radio Show to Focus on Coaching UW Green Bay
Wisconsin Green Bay head men's basketball coach Doug Gottlieb will step away from his nationally syndicated radio show, The Doug Gottlieb Show, to focus solely on his coaching job with his basketball program, he announced on Wednesday night.
Gottlieb's surprise announcement came on the heels of the Phoenix's 67-64 victory over UC Santa Barbara to improve to 6-7 on the season. It was Green Bay's fourth win in six games after starting the season 1-5. The Phoenix have already surpassed their win total from a year ago when they went 4-28 in the first season of Gottlieb's tenure.
"I've been doing this for a long time, so I know these kids are owed a fully dedicated coach," Gottlieb said during postgame media availability. "I know I'm fully dedicated, but you only get one shot at this thing. ...I mean, this is gonna sound crazy, but last week we go down to Indy. Because of the timing of my show, the bus left without me and I flew. I don't think that's what I want to do as a coach."
Gottlieb said that while his daily radio show will be on a hiatus, he will continue here and there in a podcast format.
"I'll still be doing podcasts and iHeart has been amazing about it, so we'll transition to a different version of it...but I'll do it off office hours and at home."
Gottlieb cited a need to find better balance, with Thanksgiving being a wake-up call for him.
"I can take days off and I can have a life, but you know, Thanksgiving I had all three of my kids in town and I had to work on a Friday because I wanted to bank those holiday days for when we travel or work on game prep or whatever. It's really hard. ...It's just, I've got to have a life and I've got to be here for these kids. I've got to really dig in because we're building something cool here. We're building something cool here."
The program appears to have some traction, and Gottlieb isn't going to pass this opportunity up.