How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball Take on Tulane in Charleston Classic
The Boston College Eagles (3-3) men’s basketball team is looking to take third place in the Charleston Classic as it takes on the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) on Sunday evening.
In the first round of the event at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., Tulane lost to the Utah State Aggies 96-75 and Boston College fell to the Davidson Wildcats 59-49 on Friday evening.
So far this season, Tulane has earned wins over Samford 85-72 to open its season on Nov. 3, Texas State 79-71 on Nov. 8, and Louisiana Lafayette 66-62 on Nov. 11.
The Green Wave are currently on a two-game skid with losses to New Orleans 85-63 on Nov. 14 and Utah State.
Boston College’s loss to Davidson snapped a two-game winning streak which included victories over Temple 76-71 on Nov. 15 and the Hampton Pirates 63-52 on Tuesday night.
The rest of the Eagles’ record came off a pair of losses to Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime to open its season on Nov. 3 and Central Connecticut State 60-59 on Nov. 11 as well as a win over The Citadel 76-47 on Nov. 6.
Boston College and Tulane will play at 6:30 p.m. ET while Utah State and Davidson will play in the championship game at 9 p.m. ET, both on ESPN2.
The four teams are competing in the Lowcountry Bracket of the Charleston Classic. The other side of the tournament, the Palmetto Bracket, features West Virginia, Clemson, Georgia, and Xavier.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Tulane:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Tulane Green Wave
When: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Tulane: The Green Wave lost to the Utah State Aggies 96-75 in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 59-49 loss to the Davidson Wildcats in the first round of the tournament on Friday evening.
Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Tulane’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Nicholls (Nov. 28), vs. Grambling State (Dec. 2), vs. Akron (Dec. 6), vs. Tougaloo College (Dec. 10).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Tulane in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26), vs. LSU (Dec. 3), vs. New Haven (Dec. 6), vs. UMass in the Hall of Fame Classic (Dec. 10).